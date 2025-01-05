Cowan-Dickie: I’m back and buzzing

■By MARK STEVENS

LUKE Cowan-Dickie’s journey back to the pinnacle of rugby is nothing short of extraordinary.

The tenacious hooker, known for his uncompromising physicality and relentless work ethic, faced one of the toughest battles of his career when a serious neck injury threatened his future in the sport he loves.

The setback was a defining moment, testing his resilience and mental fortitude as much as his physical recovery. Yet Cowan-Dickie’s response was emblematic of his character — gritty, determined and fully focused.

Months of painstaking rehab...