Firefighter Konkel turning the heat up for Harlequins

■By BEN JAYCOCK

FIREFIGHTER Jade Konkel has ignited a Harlequins title charge following a run of miserable successive seasons for the 2020/21 winners.

The 31-year-old Harlequins captain has plenty on her plate given the back row is a fully trained member of the London Fire Brigade and is also one of Scotland’s leading players.

Nevertheless, Konkel’s busy schedule hasn’t stopped her from making seven appearances and scoring two tries this season for the Londoners, who came into this weekend in second having failed to make the top four in the previous two c...