Jenkins excited to get back

By MARK STEVENS

Working hard: Dafydd Jenkins playing for Exeter Chiefs

PICTURES: Alamy

BY his own admission, it’s been a ‘painful’ watch for Dafydd Jenkins so far this season.

Sidelined after shoulder and knee surgery last summer, the 22-year-old has felt somewhat helpless as both Exeter Chiefs and Wales have struggled to find consistency, let alone a winning formula.

Thankfully, months of hard toil in the depths of the gymnasium at Sandy Park have at last borne fruit, the second row returning to competitive action two weeks ago against Toulouse in the Champ...