Diamond is happy to stick with Newcastle

By PAUL REES

STEVE Diamond has committed himself to Newcastle long-term, as long he is wanted by the new owners when Semore Kurdi sells his stake in the Falcons.

Diamond joined Newcastle at the start of the year, initially as a consultant director of rugby following the departure of head coach Alex Codling, and has helped turn a club that had forgotten how to win into one that is looking up.

Kurdi is looking to get out after 13 years in charge when he has pumped more than £20m into Newcastle and Diamond said he is prepared to broker a deal with new investors.

“I am here...