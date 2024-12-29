Strength in depth at Bath and Scotland is huge, says Bayliss

By JON NEWCOMBE

On form: Josh Bayliss

JOSH Bayliss enjoyed his best run in a Scotland jersey over the autumn but insists competition for places means he’ll never take selection for granted, for either club or country.

Bayliss appeared in all three Tests that he was available for and scored tries against Portugal and Australia, the latter a brilliant finish that secured Scotland a famous 27-13 win over the Wallabies and was voted as the best try of the Autumn Nations Series.

The 27-year-old, who can play six or eight, has amassed 10 caps and five tries and is probably now on...