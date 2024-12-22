Van Graan is the key to our rise to the top, says Ewels

By MARK STEVENS

Top tier: Charlie Ewels is enjoying life at Bath

CAST your mind back only a couple of years and it was clear to see Bath were a team searching for direction.

Rock bottom of the Premiership, they survived dropping out of English rugby’s top flight in 2022 by the mere fact that no one below in the Championship was in a position to step up.

The place was in a right old mess and answers needed to be found quickly if the club were ever to get back to the dizzy heights they hit during the 1980s.

Step forward South African Johann van Graan, who traded life across...