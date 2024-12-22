Sherratt backing Faletau to hit the heights

By SIMON THOMAS

TAULUPE Faletau has been tipped to move on up through the gears as he continues his long-awaited comeback. The Wales and Lions No.8 made an impressive return for Cardiff in their victory over the Cheetahs last weekend on his first appearance since April following shoulder and calf injuries.

It was as if he had never been away as he put in 16 carries and made 13 tackles during a 52 minute run-out in the Challenge Cup clash at the Arms Park, much to the delight of head coach Matt Sherratt.

“It’s great to have his name back on the team-sheet,” said ...