THE MOTION TO CALL AN SGM SENT TO RFU CEO BILL SWEENEY, WHICH HAD BEEN SIGNED BY MORE THAN 200 RFU MEMBER CLUBS BY FRIDAY

Dear Bill

1. The publication of Annual Report (2023/24), including the Remuneration Committee report in respect of the remuneration of the senior leadership within the RFU has received a large amount of sustained negative reaction across stakeholders throughout the game.

2. The financial aspects reported (including but not limited to the loss made in the year and the remuneration of senior leadership, against a backdrop of staff redundancies) has given rise to increasing media coverage.

3. In addition, we are of the belief that Council was only provided the report around an hour ahe...