Speedster Ollie ends the year on a high

By PAUL REES

OLLIE Sleightholme will not be among those glad to see the back of 2024 – a year in which he made his England debut, marked the birth of his daughter, Lyra, and won the Premiership with Northampton.

It was a welcome change in fortune for the 24-year old wing, the top try scorer in last season’s Premiership with 14. Sleightholme was first called into the England squad in 2021, but a succession of injuries delayed his Test start to the summer when he came off the bench against New Zealand in Dunedin.

He made five appearances for England this year, starting t...