Aaron Wainwright will remain a Dragon, Dean Ryan predicts

DRAGONS director of rugby Dean Ryan is confident he will be able to hold on to the services of Wales back row forward Aaron Wainwright.

The 27-cap international started for Wales in their Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia on Saturday, winning 18-0, but is out of contract at Rodney Parade next summer.

The Rugby Paper revealed the Dragons’ Welsh rivals Cardiff Blues had expressed an interest in the 23-year-old, but it is understood Wainwright is now likely to stay at his home region.

“I’m incredibly confident Aaron thinks the Dragons is the right place for him to develop,” said Ryan. “I’m always amused by people’s desire to have Dragons players at their club.

“I’m 100 per cent confident this is a place Aaron thinks he can get better at and that’s the most central thing to any contract discussion.”

Wainwright has spent his entire professional career with the Dragons after bursting on to the scene via Cardiff Metropolitan University. He was a breakout star at last year’s World Cup.

Ryan is also hopeful of seeing Wainwright’s Dragons back row teammate Ollie Griffiths join him in the Wales set-up as he builds up a run of games following injury.

The Dragons are now back in training after being forced into quarantine due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Ryan said: “Ollie is coming back from a prolonged period of absence and he has hit the ground running. I honestly believe he is an incredible international player if he can bring robustness into his game.

“When he does, he’s an incredible player. If he does that he’s quite capable of dominating at international level.”

