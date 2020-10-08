Quins call in RPA to help mediate wage cuts, as Tigers ask for more time in legal dispute

Posted on by in Latest News, Premiership with

HARLEQUINS are having more talks with their squad in a bid to find a long-term plan to get them back onto full pay following the coronavirus pandemic.

Quins were the only top-flight club not to agree new deals with their players when the Premiership voted in June to reduce the salary cap to £5 million from the start of the 2021-22 season.

Instead, they agreed to a deal which saw the players take a 25 per cent cut in wages in the short term until fans were allowed back into grounds and the club revenues returned to normal levels. They would then go back to full pay.

However it is all up in the air now after the government put plans to allow fans back into grounds on hold two weeks ago.

It is feared Premiership clubs will have to wait until next season before things return to normal meaning Quins players won’t get their full wages until the middle of next year.

The Rugby Players Association have been asked to help negotiate a deal in the interests of both parties.

Injury woe: Leicester lock Tomas Lavanini requires surgery. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

LEICESTER have started the search for a lock after Tomas Lavanini was ruled out of action until the start of next year.

Lavanini needs an operation on the syndesmosis injury that he suffered in their Challenge Cup defeat to Toulon.

The Tigers want a ball carrying No.4 with a ‘significent physical presence’ to join the club to cover while Lavanini is recovering.

They are also still in the market for another loosehead and have been looking at options in Australia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Tigers have asked for another extension before deciding if they will fight a £750,000 legal claim brought against them by five former players.

Noel Reid, Greg Bateman, Telusa Veainu, Kyle Eastmond and Manu Tuilagi all had their contracts terminated in July after refusing to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

The quintet launched a legal action against the club and were due to find out last Tuesday if the club were going to settle or go to court. Tigers have asked for more time to make up their minds.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Harlequins, Leicester Tigers