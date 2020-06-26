Saracens veteran Richard Wigglesworth agrees extension to finish Premiership campaign

Richard Wigglesworth has signed a contract extension with Saracens to ensure he can conclude the 2019/20 season.

The 37-year-old’s previous terms meant his time at Saracens would have come to an end at the end of June.

But his new agreement makes Wigglesworth available for the rest of the Premiership campaign and the eagerly anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster.

Upon the resumption of the rugby season Wigglesworth will only be four games away from reaching 250 appearances for Saracens, a total he has amassed over a decade.

The scrum-half was involved in the club’s first ever Premiership title back in 2011 and has been a part of every domestic and European success since.

“It’s been brilliant to get sorted so we can finish the season off properly,” said Wigglesworth.

“I’m gutted for the lads that don’t get that, I’m lucky enough to have that goal at the end of the season and get to finish off the right way.

“I can’t wait to get into the team environment when we’re allowed to and say this is what we want to do and this is how we want to do it.

“That process of us turning up, trying to get better is something that I’ve missed and I’m sure the lads will be quite keen to get back and get going.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Wiggy continues to set incredibly high standards as to what it takes to be a top professional and we are delighted he has agreed to extend his time at the club.

“He has been an influential player for us for a long time and this season in particular the leadership and direction he has given our younger players has been exceptional.”

