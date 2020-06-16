Sale’s Marland Yarde set to stay after Leicester move doesn’t materialise

SALE are close to agreeing an extension with former England winger Marland Yarde, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Saint Lucia-born Yarde, who joined the Sharks in November 2017, had spoken to Leicester when they were looking to replace Jonny May.

The Tigers opted to sign Fiji international Nemani Nadolo from Top 14 outfit Montpellier instead, leaving Yarde with limited options.

The 28-year-old battled back to form before the season was suspended following a career- threatening knee injury which saw him on the operating table three times.

The former London Irish and Harlequins flyer enlisted elite coach Jonas Dodoo, who guided long jumper Greg Rutherford to Olympic glory, to help get his career back on track.

The Rugby Paper reported in March that Yarde was staying with Sale after the Tigers switch fell through.

He is likely to be offered a 12-month deal by Steve Diamond.

NEIL FISSLER

