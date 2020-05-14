Saracens could block Cobus Wiese from signing for Premiership rivals

COBUS WIESE could be blocked from moving to another Premiership club if Saracens agree to rip up his long-term contract.

The former Junior Springbok agreed to join the Premiership and European champions next season but has had second thoughts following their relegation.

The Rugby Paper understands that he hasn’t yet asked to be released by Saracens, who could in theory agree to it only on the condition he stays in South Africa.

The 22-year-old had been attracting the interest of Sale Sharks, but with a suspended five-point deduction hanging over them for the Rohan Janse van Rensburg fiasco, they have pulled out.

Harlequins have been tracking the back-five forward since February and are still interested.

The most likely scenario is that he will remain with the Stormers for the next couple of years before looking again for a move to the Premiership.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Cobus Wiese, Saracens, Stormers