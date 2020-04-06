Harlequins flanker Semi Kunatani arrested in Fiji

Harlequins flanker Semi Kunatani has been accused of putting the ‘whole of Fiji at risk’ after flouting isolation laws and being arrested by police.

Four years on from being one of the country’s heroes celebrated for winning sevens gold at the Rio Olympics, Kunatani was condemned by Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and put in isolation by authorities.

The flanker and one other rugby player were arrested by police having travelled back to their native Fiji.

And senior figures within the Fiji Rugby Union followed Bainimarara’s comments with their own disapproval of the Harlequins star’s actions.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor told Fiji Sun: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves.

“Such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them. Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players including reporting this highly irresponsible behaviour to their clubs and World Rugby.”

On Monday, authorities in Fiji confirmed two people had tested positive for Covid-19 having recently arrived in the country.

The number of cases has yet to reach 20 in the country.

