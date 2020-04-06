PRO14 consider fast-tracking season to one-off Leinster and Edinburgh final

The PRO14 are considering drawing its season to an end with a one-off final between conference leaders Leinster and Edinburgh.

Eight rounds of fixtures remain to be played even before the knockout stages can take place.

PRO14 organisers have been exploring several options which would prevent them from declaring the 2019-20 season null and void.

There has not been any league action since March 6, with the season suspended indefinitely 13 days later.

In calling a halt to all fixtures, the PRO14 confirmed its Grand Final schedule to be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 20 would be cancelled.

And as time continues to tick away on global rugby’s calendar, the PRO14 could expedite a conclusion with conference leaders Leinster and Edinburgh meeting in a final.

Summer tours have been scheduled for all national teams of the league’s competing clubs (Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, South Africa) giving the PRO14 a small window to operate within.

Where the final could be played is also an issue the PRO14 faces, with the WRU confirming it had made its facilities at the Principality Stadium free for the government to use how it wishes in its battle against the ongoing global health crisis.

Last week plans were announced for the stadium to be converted into a temporary hospital providing 2,000 beds.

In terms of league standings, Leinster are the outright leaders in Conference A.

Leo Cullen’s side hold a perfect record of 13 wins from 13 games and lie a full 20 points clear of Ulster in second.

Conference B, however, is a two-horse race between Edinburgh and Munster.

Two points separate Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh on 47 points from Munster, who haven’t claimed the league title since 2011.

