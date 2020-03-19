Wales legend Jamie Roberts shows generosity to NHS staff

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has made a selfless gesture to support the NHS by offering his flat to staff in need of a place to self-isolate away from their own families.

The former Harlequins and Bath back had planned to journey home to Wales from South Africa, where he has been playing in Super Rugby for the Stormers.

But due to travel problems arising from the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-cap centre will stay in Cape Town as he waits to renew his visa.

Roberts, like JPR Williams before him, has juggled a medical career with his time in rugby with Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

He earned his medical degree in 2013 following eight years of studies and has chosen to assist the NHS in its hour of need.

“I’ve had a few AirBnB cancellations and the flat is free for the next three weeks,” Roberts told WalesOnline.

“I understand some frontline NHS staff need to self-isolate between work and their families.

“So instead of the flat staying empty, if it can help any of the staff achieve this in any way and make things easier, then I would love to help.”

Roberts’ two-bed flat is a short distance from University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and has been vacant while he is away with the Stormers.

The 33-year-old left Bath in January to switch hemispheres and has experienced success up to this stage in Super Rugby, with the Stormers winning four of their first six matches.

Tagged Jamie Roberts, Stormers, Wales