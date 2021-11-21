Cardall hopes cup run leads to league starts

By PAUL REES

TIM Cardall is closing in on 50 appearances for Wasps after joining three years ago, but the second row’s priority is establishing himself in the starting line-up.The recruit from Nottingham has been involved in six of Wasps’ seven Premiership matches this season, but has started only one of them. Last season he made three league starts and came off the bench in six matches.“I have been involved in a few games this season but I have not had as many minutes as I would have liked,” said Cardal who has been one of the more experienced hands in...