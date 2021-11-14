England must play smart to beat these Springboks

JEREMY GUSCOTT

OUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

SOUTH Africa’s 31-29 win over New Zealand at the start of last month said so much about them as a team, and it sent a message to England that they have plenty of backline firepower.

Even without the injured Cheslin Kolbe, who can turn a match on its head, we saw the full potential of what they can do in the Rugby Championship. It convinced me that their backline is one of the top three in the world, alongside New Zealand and Fiji.

Lukhanyo Am is fast becoming the best centre in the world, if he isn’t there already, and because Dam...