Tiger Steward’s taken to Test rugby like a duck to water

BRENDAN GALLAGHER COMMENT

If you were a rugby fan who, for reasons I cannot readily think of, had spent the last 12 months on Mars before taking in England’s Cook Cup against the Aussies on your brief hols back home this will have been a confus- ing game.

All the hype for the last year or so has been about Marcus Smith and with good reason. I, too, believe he will eventually transform the England team into a side that not only win but plays rugby to warm the heart and send the fans home happy.

But on the evidence of yesterday’s rather frustrating stop-start encounter our friend from ...