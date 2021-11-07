Even a Jenkins’ can’t stop Boks

PETER JACKSON in Cardiff

Wales..................18ptsTries: Biggar 10, 14, 27, 31, 50, 65 South Africa ....23ptsTries: Marx 73 Penalties: Pollard 12, 18, 41, 59; F Steyn 55, E Jantjes 80+1AT THE end of a thunderous night in shuddering defiance of the pouring rain, Siya Kolisi made a beeline for his opposite number.The Springboks’ noble captain recognises a heroic fellow back-row forward when he sees one. In the rush to shake Ellis Jenkins by the hand and slap him on the back, Kolisi made sure that, first and foremost, he paid due homage to the one who made it back against...