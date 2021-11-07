England must be at their best to beat the Wallabies

JEREMY GUSCOTTOUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

AUSTRALIA has always had unbelievable potential as a Rugby Union nation, because the skill-set of the players is very high. I have always thought that it is probably linked to Australia being such a sporting environment, with the 15-man code fourth in line behind cricket, Australian rules, and rugby league, and hand-eye ball coordination being a massive requirement of all of them.I have never seen a non-skilled Wallaby team, and every now and again they produce sides that are sensational, such as the World Cupwinning sides in 19...