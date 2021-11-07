Saracens strike back after Lightning’s electric start

By GEORGE EVANS

Loughborouh ......12 Saracens ..............22SARACENS powered to victory in the second half but were given a scare by Loughborough Lightning.With both teams looking to avenge losses in the first week of the cup, the first 40 minutes saw Lightning take command through relentless effort in defence to nullify Saracens’ attack and then strike for two tries of their own.First they got a powerful rolling maul over the line and then just shy of half time, winger Fran Goldthorp danced through the defence to dot down for 12-0.But something clicked in the second half...