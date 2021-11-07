Cowell double helps Harlequins keep on winning

By MATT MERRITT

Harlequins ..........29 Glouc-Hartpury ..12HARLEQUINS were a team on a mission from the off as they made it two wins from two in the Allianz Cup.From the kick-off they camped on the Gloucester- Hartpury try line and hooker Davinia Catlin fought her way over to score. Heather Cowell, freshly returned from England camp and moved to full back due to some last-minute changes, scored two tries of her own and Ellie Green slotted two conversions and a penalty to put Harlequins ahead by 22 points at half time.The second half looked to be headed the same way with Ella Amory...