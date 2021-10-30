Full-back deserves to be a specialist position

JEREMY GUSCOTT
THE image of a fullback that sticks in the memory during my early years in rugby was of the guy that made a grand entrance into an attacking move by making a huge incision in the defence, and that the breakthrough usually ended in a try.
Full-backs in that era were also the last line of defence, which put their tackling in the spotlight, and most of the time they were also the main goal-kickers. I was lucky enough as a youngster to see Dusty Hare kick the winning penalty against Wales at Twickenham in 1980, and at that time the No...
