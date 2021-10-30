My testimonial year is not the end of Billy!

By JON NEWCOMBE

BILLY TWELVETREES is confident a growing sense of self-belief within the squad will finally rid Gloucester of their inconsistent image.For the 32-year-old, putting smiles on people’s faces when Gloucester win makes his weekend. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened enough for anyone of a Cherry & Whites bias, with supporters experiencing a cycle of joy and despair over a number of years.“We are flaky some times. We are up and down. We win one amazing game and then lose one really tight one that we should have won. It is the way it has always ...