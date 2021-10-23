DREAM TEAM

RORY JENNINGS, THE LONDON IRISH AND FORMER BATH, JERSEY , LONDON SCOTTISH, YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE, COVENTRY AND CLERMONT FLY-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Ellis Genge – Gengey’s everyone’s favourite player right now and so he should be, he’s an authentic character and such an exciting player. The amount he’s developed from when I met him when we were 15/16 is mental. 2. Jack Walker – Built like a custard pie but somehow an incredible player. A skillset better than most backs and a great leader. Also, rumour has it...