World Cup could help make Pugh’s US prediction reality

By PAUL REES

USA Rugby will in January formally submit its proposal to host either the 2027 or 2031 World Cup – it would prefer the latter with Australia favourites to win the other bid – and the women’s tournament which will be staged in 2029.If successful in both, it predicts combined ticket sales of more than four million with major American football franchises backing the bid.Vernon Pugh made a prediction after announcing in 1995 that Rugby Union was going open. The then chairman of the International Rugby Board saw the game’s boundaries widening an...