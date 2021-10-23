Latest News

Josh backs Pivac style over Lions

WING Josh Adams believes Wales’ attacking style can yield better results against southern hemisphere teams than the pragmatic approach the Lions took in South Africa.Wayne Pivac has sought to evolve Wales’ style since succeeding Warren Gatland as head coach in 2019.Asked if he thought Wales’ approach under Pivac could give them a better chance than the Lions’ style, Adams said: “Yeah, I do. You’ve seen it throughout the course of Wayne’s tenure, the way we go about our style of play.“It’ll be a massive statement ...

