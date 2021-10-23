Rapid Rufus set to be let off the leash against Tonga

By BRYN PALMER

SCOTLAND are poised to unleash the “electric” Rufus McLean on Test rugby on Saturday as they launch their four-match autumn series at Murrayfield against Tonga.The 21-year-old Glasgow flyer is likely to be one of a clutch of debutants. He announced himself to the wider rugby world with a stunning solo try from his own 22 against the Dragons last March, two months after his senior debut.The youngster has continued to impress in the early weeks of the new season, leading the URC for clean breaks and sitting second for metres made prior to this weekend.&#...