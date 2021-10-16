A lot rests on Kolbe’s shoulders – and knee

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Toulon have welcomed a few global superstars down the years – but it’s difficult to imagine any of them have generated the level of excitement an injured Cheslin Kolbe has this week.But the question of when fans will see him play in Toulon colours remains a mystery – and one the club, desperately seeking something positive following a fairly miserable start to the season, would want to see resolved soon.The South African – damaged knee well supported by a brace – arrived at Toulon, with his family, on Thursday aftern...