Fiji coach to Edinburgh

RUGBY SHORTS

OLYMPIC Sevens gold-winning head coach Gareth Baber is to join Edinburgh as skills and assistant attack coach. The 49- year-old Welshman will move to Scotland in December, having been in his role with Fiji since January 2017.“I look forward to adding value to the group,” said Baber. “The prospect of joining an innovative and knowledgeable coaching staff at a top European team, which has some of the best rugby talent in world rugby, excites me enormously.”Baber will work under head coach Mike Blair, who said: “Gareth’s re...