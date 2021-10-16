Give young Tshiunza a chance

WHEN Christ Tshiunza walks into the Welsh camp this autumn he is going to turn some heads. At 6ft 6in tall, and weighing in at 17st 7lb, he is already a man mountain. But just imagine where this raw 19-year-old might be in a few years’ time by rubbing shoulders with the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau and Adam Beard.Exeter Chiefs know a good thing when they see one and Rob Baxter realised the biggest schoolboy in Wales was worth a four-year deal when he snapped him up last year. Everyone says he is destined for the very top of the game, but give him...
