Call up for Young is common sense now

SHANE WILLIAMSWALES AND LIONS LEGEND

Heading home: Wasps flanker Thomas Young deserves his call up to Wales squadPICTURE: Getty ImagesWhichever way you look at it, commonsense has finally prevailed with Wayne Pivac being allowed to select Thomas Young in his squad for the Autumn International series. Twice before he had asked in an emergency to include overseas players, but this was the first time the regions gave him the go-ahead.The sight of Josh Navidi going down injured in Cardiff ’s defeat to the Bulls last week must have been the last straw for him. We’ve said ...