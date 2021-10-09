Peace talks go ahead in agents’ fees row

By NEIL FISSLER

PREMIERSHIP clubs were last night facing massive pressure to back down in their stand-off with players’ agents over the payment of fees.The 13 top-flight clubs have decided that payments to agents should come from players rather than them and are using a change in HM Revenue and Customs regulations to make their case.The dispute has led to Premiership clubs missing out on the chance of signing one of the best players in the world, Springbok No.8 Duane Vermeulen, who has joined Ulster.The taxman has been looking into the issue of agents’ fees in every ...