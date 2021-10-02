Wonderful welcome awaits in Barnstaple

ON returning from a holiday in Cornwall, my wife and I stopped in Barnstaple and had the most wonderful time at their National League 2 South game v Westcliff.A big thank you to everyone at Barnstaple rugby club, including chairman Trevor Edwards and the many fans who came over to talk to me when seeing me wearing my local team colours of Fylde. This lovely day out is exactly why I fell in love with rugby some years ago and would encourage anybody visiting Barnstaple to go along to this fantastic club.Mark Clements

...