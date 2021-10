RUGBY SHORTS

ENGLAND have not “found a solution” to playing without Emily Scarratt, 31, who is out for four to six months with a broken leg.The injury, sustained in a league game at the start of September, came justover a year before the World Cup.“Have we found a solution? No, not really,” head coach Simon Middleton said. “We have been trying to find a solution to not having Emily Scarratt in our side for a long time.”

