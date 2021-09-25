Plucky Zebre give Lions second half scare

By LUKE NASH

Zebre ..............26Lions ................38ZEBRE’S stunning four-try blitz in the second half was not enough to complete a comeback against the Lions after trailing 35-0 at the interval.The South African visitors looked to be on their way to a monster victory as they were carved to shreds by the wingers Jamba Ulengo and Rabz Maxwane, and skipper Burger Odendaal within the opening quarter.Jordan Hendrikse added 13 points from the kicking tee and was the creator of Ulengo’s opening try by flinging a pass out to the former Bull to write his name into the...