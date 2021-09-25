Prodigal son Zebo wows on his return

By JOHN FALLON

Munster ............42ptsTries: Zebo 6, 80, Casey 36, Coombes 43, 51, Cloete 77Conversions: Carbery 44, 52Sharks................17ptsPenalties: Carbery 29, Healy 69Tries: Chamberlain 57, Penxe 70 Conversions: Bosch 57, 71Penalties: Bosch 32PRODIGAL son Simon Zebo announced his Munster return with a brace of tries as they trounced the Sharks at Thomond Park.The crowds returned to the Limerick citadel for the first time in 18 months and Munster — and Zebo — produced a stunning show to make a perfect start to the URC.“We’ve really missed the...