Borthwick will give thanks for Ford axe!

CHRIS HEWETTGUEST COLUMNIST

No one ever called Leicester a quiet club – lest we forget, Austin Healey and Richard Cockerill played there – but not even the most megaphone-voiced Welford Road regular would deny that the decibel levels dropped alarmingly between 2018 and 2020, when the Led Zeppelins of English rugby were reduced to a band of harpsichord recitalists.So it is good to have them back at something approaching full volume, even if their return to the sound and fury of yesteryear is happening under the guidance of Steve Borthwick and is therefore counter-intu...