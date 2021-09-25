Underhill injury worries Hooper

BATH director of rugby Stuart Hooper is praying that Sam Underhill’s injury is not too serious.“Sam got a blow to the knee. We will have to see how he is in the next few days. He put ice on it straight away,” said Hooper “We were unfortunate to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so early into the game. With all of our other injuries too, I am really hoping he is not going to be out for too long.”Bath are already missing the likes of Danny Cipriani, Ben Spencer, Joe Cokanasiga and Ruaridh McConnochie. Hooper, though, is impressed by how y...