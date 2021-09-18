Rugby 12s could kill golden goose

JEFF Probyn highlighted the limitations of Rugby 12s saying a player auction could undermine the esprit de corps between regular team players, plus the meagre returns after World Rugby, the Unions, clubs and players have split the cash.Shane Edwards also fears for the welfare of players in an already overloaded calendar, plus the marketable value of 15 man rugby. Rugby League is fast and furious with 13 players, but it does not have the same appeal; perhaps because the two codes are as different as chess and draughts.Union has a wider range of shapes and sizes with unique roles t...