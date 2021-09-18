Webb: Ease off on Anscombe

RHYS WEBB has pleaded for fans to give his Ospreys halfback partner Gareth Anscombe time to work his way back into the game after a two-year injury break before raising the prospect of playing for Wales again.Webb knows more than a thing or two about battling back from major injuries and was delighted to see Anscombe start the pre-season friendly against Northampton Saints at Franklyn’s Gardens last weekend.But he hopes the 30-year-old Grand Slam-clinching outside half will be allowed to find his feet with the Ospreys before there is any clamour to recall him to Wayne Piva...
