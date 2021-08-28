I’m delighted for Kolbe, he deserves all the riches

JEREMY GUSCOTTOUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

IT’s absolutely staggering to see the amounts of money involved in Cheslin Kolbe’s transfer from European champions Toulouse to Toulon. It’s mind blowing, and also brilliant news for rugby that these sums of money are batted around in the sport. I couldn’t be happier for Cheslin or any other player to command that sort of contract.It’s not so much the personal contract for Cheslin – believed to be around £1m per season – what’s incredible about this deal is the amount ...