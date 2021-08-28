Warriors will attack from the back says Forbes

■By GARY HEATLY
COLE FORBES believes the new-look Glasgow Warriors back three will click quickly and play a fast brand of rugby in their first pre-season game next weekend.The Warriors welcome Newcastle Falcons to Scotstoun on Friday evening (7pm kick-off) and with Huw Jones, Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones having moved on, it is now up to the likes of 22-year- old New Zealand-born winger/fullback Forbes, below, to create a spark from the backfield.Sebastián Cancelliere is still on Argentina duty, but Josh McKay has arrived from the Crusaders and homegrown youngster Rufus ...
