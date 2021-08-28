Chick: Falcons aim to start fast and not fade

■By ADAM HATHAWAY

NEWCASTLE back rower Callum Chick says the Falcons will be flying when their Premiership campaign kicks off against champions Harlequins on September 19.Chick, who won two caps with England this summer, is buoyed by the know-how of Mike Brown coming in from the title winners and insists the Geordies are on the up and up.Last campaign Dean Richards’ men were straight out of the blocks winning three out of three with Chick sidelined with a knee injury.Now the 24-year old says Newcastle can use the Exeter blueprint after bloodying a few noses in their ...