By TOM INNES

Jersey ..................7pts Leicester ..........17ptsA TRY from 18-year-old wing Jacob Cusick with his first touch in senior rugby helped Leicester to a hard-fought win over their Jersey hosts.After setting up Cusick for his side’s third and final try, England scrumhalf Ben Youngs hailed the character of the young Tigers squad, whose victory crowned a six-day island training camp.“Jacob is a great young player, but he hadn’t played for two years and had a broken femur during that time, so it was a special moment for him,” Youngs said....