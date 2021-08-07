Cardiff building a stronger pathway

By ROB COLE

CARDIFF RFC were chasing a first league and cup double before lockdown struck and ended the 2019/20 season.Now head coach Steve Law wants his new-look squad to aim for a different piece of silverware when the Welsh Premiership sides return to action next month in the Premiership Cup.Cardiff kick-off against north Walians RGC 1404 on September 18.“It was a terrible shame for the club they didn’t have the chance to go for the double given their lack of success over so many years,” said Law, below. “We were into the semi-finals of our defe...