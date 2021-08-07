Verdict: Two tries in three Tests don’t win Lions tours

YOU don’t have to score a stack of tries against South Africa to win a series – the Lions managed just three in 1997 – but life gets very difficult if you don’t. I’ve always taken the view that as wonderful as the 1997 tour was and despite all the brilliant attacking rugby they played away from the Tests, Lady Luck was solidly on their side come the big games. And lightning doesn’t often strike twice to mix my metaphors.

They were outscored nine tries to three in 1997 and could have played that Second Test in Durban another ten times and not won it again. That was a complete one-off. That...