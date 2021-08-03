Disciplinary panel dismisses biting charge against Lions prop Kyle Sinckler

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler is free to play in the third Test after having his citing for biting dismissed.

Despite the array of questionable incidents in the second Test, Sinckler was the only charge brought forward by a citing commissioner for allegedly biting Springboks lock Franco Mostert.

Sinckler’s hearing with a disciplinary panel was still ongoing by the time Lions head coach Warren Gatland spoke to the media after naming his squad for the third Test decider, two hours after it had commenced.

The Bristol Bears & England tighthead denied the incident and had stood to be open to a potential 12-week ban.

But in a statement World Rugby confirmed the case had been dismissed and Sinckler is free to feature from the bench for the Lions against South Africa.

“British & Irish Lions player Kyle Sinckler appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the British & Irish Lions’ second test against South Africa on 31 July, 2021,” the statement read.

“The independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford (both Australia), considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles, submissions from the player and his representative and expert witness testimony.

“The player denied that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play. On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.